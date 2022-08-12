Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,407 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $20,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. State Street Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after buying an additional 846,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,029,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,295,000 after buying an additional 88,304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,545,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,561,000 after buying an additional 150,278 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,870,000 after buying an additional 118,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in CBRE Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,829,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,560,000 after buying an additional 340,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

