Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,735 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Corning worth $18,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. lifted its holdings in Corning by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 794,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 427,500 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its holdings in Corning by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 78,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 706,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.