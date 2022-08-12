Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,492 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $22,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 554,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,130,000 after acquiring an additional 343,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $129.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.63 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

