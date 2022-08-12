Toronto Dominion Bank Has $22.98 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of MSCI worth $22,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $13,914,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.75.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $501.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $435.16 and its 200 day moving average is $464.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

