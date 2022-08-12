Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,451 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $23,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $134.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.98. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,020 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

