Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $24,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.10.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.65.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

