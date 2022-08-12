Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 236,336 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,767 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 236,336 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $21,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $218,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 60.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,559,000 after acquiring an additional 557,935 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Electronic Arts by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after acquiring an additional 541,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after buying an additional 436,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $31,495,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $147.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.13.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $96,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,342.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,898.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,459.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,767 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,353. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.