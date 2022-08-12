Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,811 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $18,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $166.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.30.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

