Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Down 45.0% in July

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NDP traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.73. 6,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $34.81.

Get Tortoise Energy Independence Fund alerts:

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the second quarter valued at $5,380,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 129,621 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 161,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Independence Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.