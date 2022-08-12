Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Down 45.0% in July

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Stock Performance
NYSE NDP traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.73. 6,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,428. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $34.81.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
