Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
NYSE:TPZ opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $14.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (TPZ)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.