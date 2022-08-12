Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:TPZ opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $262,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth $641,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

