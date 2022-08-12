Touchstone Exploration’s (TXP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of LON TXP opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.06) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.79. The company has a market cap of £184.77 million and a P/E ratio of 2,916.67. Touchstone Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 37.75 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 160.98 ($1.95).

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.