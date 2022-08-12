Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tower One Wireless Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TOWTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,687. Tower One Wireless has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter.

Tower One Wireless Company Profile

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

