TPG Inc. (TPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.
TPG Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of TPG stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.39. TPG has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.
TPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TPG from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TPG from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
