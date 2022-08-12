TPG Inc. (TPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

TPG Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TPG stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.39. TPG has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at $304,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TPG from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TPG from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPG in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

