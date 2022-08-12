Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 204,184 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 61% compared to the typical daily volume of 126,732 call options.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $380,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 968,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,743,629.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $380,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 968,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,743,629.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $64,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares in the company, valued at $362,671.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,071,034 shares of company stock worth $27,987,675. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 76,206.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 876,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 875,611 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,032,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 536,767 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 3,499.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 550,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 535,046 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after purchasing an additional 516,124 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHPT stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 688,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

