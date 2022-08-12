Traders Buy Large Volume of Rocket Lab USA Call Options (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 7,764 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 234% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,323 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 4,613.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 485,655 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 475,352 shares during the last quarter.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

RKLB stock traded up 1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 6.89. 102,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,323. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of 6.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of 3.53 and a 1-year high of 21.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 39.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 16.45.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.