Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

COOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of Traeger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Traeger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Traeger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.39.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger Price Performance

Shares of Traeger stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,625. Traeger has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $440.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75.

Institutional Trading of Traeger

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $200.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Traeger’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Traeger by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 69,080 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Traeger by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Traeger by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.