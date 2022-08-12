Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.05-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.69 billion-$15.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.45 billion.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of TT stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.57. The company had a trading volume of 45,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,914. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.80.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,224 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 563.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,074,000 after acquiring an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,369,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,062,000 after acquiring an additional 93,795 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

