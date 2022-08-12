TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.00.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

TSE RNW opened at C$17.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 37.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$15.87 and a 1-year high of C$20.71.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

About TransAlta Renewables

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.83%.

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Further Reading

