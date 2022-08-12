Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.67

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.67 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 53.10 ($0.64). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.67), with a volume of 11,925 shares.

Transense Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company has a market cap of £8.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,550.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 67.59.

Insider Activity at Transense Technologies

In other news, insider Nigel Rogers acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £8,850 ($10,693.57).

About Transense Technologies

Transense Technologies plc is a developer of wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Its products include the patent-protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology that provides real time measurement of torque, temperature, pressure, and strain, which is used to improve efficiency, performance, and safety of propulsion systems and machinery; iTrack, a tyre pressure monitoring system for off-highway machinery licensed to Bridgestone Corporation; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

