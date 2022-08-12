TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

TransUnion has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TransUnion has a dividend payout ratio of 9.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TransUnion to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $81.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. TransUnion has a one year low of $72.26 and a one year high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in TransUnion by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

