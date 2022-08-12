Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cigna were worth $34,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after purchasing an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,996,508 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cigna Stock Performance

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.67.

Shares of CI opened at $286.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.56. The stock has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $289.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.