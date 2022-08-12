Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,075 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,967 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $23,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $522,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after buying an additional 236,461 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $131,173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after buying an additional 165,242 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $516.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.78, a PEG ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.67.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.