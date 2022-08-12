Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 3,640 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $25,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock valued at $205,224,121 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

