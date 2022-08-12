Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,110 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Newmont worth $35,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 117,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

NYSE:NEM opened at $45.60 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

