Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $26.60 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $26,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after acquiring an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after acquiring an additional 303,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after acquiring an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after acquiring an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $87.49 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average of $89.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.