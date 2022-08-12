Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $29,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $170.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $172.44.

Insider Activity

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.