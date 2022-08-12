Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,590 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $134,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $310.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.83. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

