Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,495 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $31,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $690,223,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,115,000 after purchasing an additional 859,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after purchasing an additional 819,503 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 98.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,582,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,029,000 after purchasing an additional 783,232 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $106.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average is $112.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

