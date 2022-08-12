Tribe Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $72.07 million and approximately $8.76 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,861.57 or 1.00070134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00039242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00127441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00067578 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (CRYPTO:TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.

Tribe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars.

