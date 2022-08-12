TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.25

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCBK shares. Stephens raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.