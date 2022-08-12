Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Trimble accounts for about 2.3% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Trimble worth $20,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.23. 4,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,575. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.38. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

