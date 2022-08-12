Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTC TRFPF traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,766. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.06. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

