Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TGI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.80. 509,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,261. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $956.48 million, a PE ratio of -42.29, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 8,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.