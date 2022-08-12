trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Mizuho

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded trivago from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on trivago from $3.00 to $2.30 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.37.

NASDAQ:TRVG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.72. 8,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,650. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. trivago has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $616.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in trivago by 11,846.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

