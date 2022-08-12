Truist Financial Downgrades Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) to Hold

Truist Financial lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CORT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.08.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $119,905.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,446 shares in the company, valued at $713,248.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $119,905.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,446 shares in the company, valued at $713,248.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $684,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 384,980 shares of company stock worth $9,895,043. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 305.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 36,251 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,014,000 after buying an additional 140,937 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 513,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 28,451 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

