Truist Financial Trims Trex (NYSE:TREX) Target Price to $85.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital lowered Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Trex in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.53.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Down 0.3 %

TREX opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. Trex has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.