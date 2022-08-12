Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Lowered to C$57.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCNNF. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $65.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trulieve Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.94.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TCNNF stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $34.75.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edibles, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, topicals, capsules, tinctures, dissolvable powders, and nasal sprays under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

