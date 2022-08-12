Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 653 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Salesforce by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in Salesforce by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.51. 60,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,971. The company has a market cap of $186.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.27 and a 200 day moving average of $188.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,415,955. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

