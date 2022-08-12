Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 75 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,442 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.56. The company had a trading volume of 35,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.37. The stock has a market cap of $123.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

