Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Amgen Stock Up 0.3 %

AMGN stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.19. 43,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,703. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.