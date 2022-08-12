Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,207,799,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,479,000 after purchasing an additional 225,785 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $352.52. 40,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,302. The stock has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.27 and its 200 day moving average is $323.69. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

