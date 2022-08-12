Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $918,234,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 8,042.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,713,000 after acquiring an additional 915,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Barclays reduced their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $317.35. 15,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,274. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.75. The firm has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

