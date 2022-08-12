Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.64 and a 200-day moving average of $169.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.