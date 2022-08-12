TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $100.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TTEC. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their target price on TTEC to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of TTEC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.95. The stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. TTEC has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TTEC will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,963,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 14.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 568,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 70,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in TTEC by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 468,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in TTEC by 26.2% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after buying an additional 94,795 shares during the period. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

