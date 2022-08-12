TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$585.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.35 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.66 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TTEC to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ TTEC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,858. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.90. TTEC has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in TTEC by 147.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TTEC by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

