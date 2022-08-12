Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Update

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the July 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuniu stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.14% of Tuniu worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TOUR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 215,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,482. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $121.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tuniu ( NASDAQ:TOUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

