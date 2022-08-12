Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) PT Raised to $56.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TWST has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 6.8 %

TWST opened at $49.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.19. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.23. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $306,741.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,731.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $306,741.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,727 shares in the company, valued at $448,731.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $238,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,803.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,581 shares of company stock valued at $654,504 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.