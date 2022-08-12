Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.75.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $849,070,000 after buying an additional 8,647,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

