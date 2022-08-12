Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) versus Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Head-To-Head Review

Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) and Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ubiquiti and Gilat Satellite Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.90 billion 10.07 $616.58 million $7.05 44.86 Gilat Satellite Networks $218.82 million 1.81 -$3.03 million $0.01 700.70

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than Gilat Satellite Networks. Ubiquiti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilat Satellite Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ubiquiti and Gilat Satellite Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 25.51% 2,339.52% 47.53% Gilat Satellite Networks 0.23% 2.18% 1.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ubiquiti and Gilat Satellite Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ubiquiti beats Gilat Satellite Networks on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site and remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of Ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, offers base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services. Its portfolio consists of very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals and modems. The company also offers turnkey integrated solutions, including managed satellite network services, network planning and optimization, satellite capacity, remote network operation, call center support, hub and field operations, and communication networks construction and installation services. In addition, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. The company sells its products and solutions to communication service providers, satellite operators, governments, mobile network operators, telecommunication companies, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

