UCA Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $843.00 (UCA)

UCA Coin (UCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One UCA Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UCA Coin has a total market capitalization of $465,778.56 and approximately $843.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,347,234,070 coins and its circulating supply is 2,308,373,935 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin.

UCA Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

